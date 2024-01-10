en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Pakistan: Gruesome Murders of Multiple Families Spark Nationwide Outrage

In a heart-wrenching tragedy that has gripped the nation, 11 individuals, including children and women, were found lifeless in a house in Lakki Marwat, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The grim discovery was made by the brother of the family’s head. According to initial police investigations, the cause of death appears to be the consumption of a lethal substance mixed with food. The toxic meal was brought from Waziristan two days before the bodies were found. In their relentless pursuit of justice, the local police have cordoned off the area to collect evidence and unearth further details.

The Grim Findings

In a parallel horror, in the Sikandarabad Colony of Kotri, Sindh, another family was found brutally murdered in their rented home. The victims, a husband, wife, and their eight-year-old child, had their throats cruelly slit. The authorities have transported the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem procedures and have embarked on an investigation to expose the motives and details behind the gruesome murders.

An Unresolved Mystery

The victims of this horrific crime had been living on the upper floor of a rented house for the past decade. The police suspect a property dispute as the motive behind this merciless act. A chilling reminder of the crime, the weapon—a dagger—was found near the bodies. Investigators are on the hunt for two men and a woman believed to be involved in the triple murder.

Justice on the Horizon

As the nation mourns these staggering losses, the Hyderabad DIG has ordered the immediate arrest of the alleged perpetrators and a thorough investigation into the murders. Amidst the shock and sorrow, the relentless pursuit of justice continues, providing a glimmer of hope in these dark times.

0
Crime Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
In an unsettling turn of events, Johny Jovin, a 46-year-old corrections employee, has been arrested following allegations of sexually battering an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade. The incident reportedly transpired on December 31, in a setting as mundane as the prison’s walk-in refrigerator. Unveiling the Incident According to the details
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
4 mins ago
City Health Worker Murdered at Strand: Two Suspects Arrested
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
5 mins ago
Fatal Police Standoff in Nowra: Man Killed in Clinic Shooting
Murder Suspect Apprehended at Sri Lanka's Main Airport: A Twisted Tale of Romance and Crime
2 mins ago
Murder Suspect Apprehended at Sri Lanka's Main Airport: A Twisted Tale of Romance and Crime
West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation
3 mins ago
West Bengal’s Rs 9.7 Crore iPhone Heist: Transport Company Seeks Better Investigation
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
4 mins ago
Limpopo Police Appeal to Public Amid Investigation of 'Gruesome Discovery'
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
24 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
1 min
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
2 mins
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
2 mins
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
3 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
3 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
3 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
3 mins
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
5 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
43 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app