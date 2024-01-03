en English
Crime

Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law’s Murder

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Pakistan Court Convicts Man to Life Imprisonment for Brother-in-law's Murder

In a landmark decision, a model criminal trial court in Pakistan found Farhan Kashif guilty of his brother-in-law’s murder, sentencing him to life imprisonment. The incident, which took place in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area in December 2021, stemmed from a dispute between Kashif and his wife, Nusrat Jacqueline.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio delivered the verdict, which also included a financial penalty. Kashif was ordered to pay Rs1 million in compensation to Pascal’s legal heirs. Failure to do so could result in an additional six months of incarceration. His sentence was not escalated to the death penalty due to the sudden, unpremeditated nature of the crime.

Firearm Possession and Fine

Besides the life sentence, Kashif was also sentenced to ten years for possessing an unlicensed firearm. He was additionally fined Rs50,000, with the stipulation that default on payment would lead to another six months in prison.

The prosecution, steered by Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, built a robust case against Kashif. They presented compelling medical, circumstantial, and ocular evidence, conclusively linking Kashif to the crime. In contrast, the defense contended that Kashif was innocent, highlighting inconsistencies in the prosecution witnesses’ testimony.

The significant charges leveled against Kashif included sections 302 (murder), 337-F(i) (Shajjah), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act. Despite the defense’s efforts, the court’s verdict upheld the prosecution’s case, sealing a life sentence for Kashif.

Crime Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

