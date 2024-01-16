Pair Arrested for Armed Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores in Silver Spring

Stephen Lavance Oates, Jr., a 35-year-old man, and Katrice Ceclia Wood, a 29-year-old woman, both without fixed addresses, have been apprehended and charged with two instances of armed robbery at 7-Eleven stores in Silver Spring, Maryland. The Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division identified the duo as the perpetrators behind two terrifying incidents that shook the local community.

Crime Details

The first robbery occurred on January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:52 a.m. The pair, masked and armed, entered the 7-Eleven located on Georgia Ave. One brandished a handgun while the other unleashed pepper spray, disorienting the store employees. They made away with cash from the register and the personal cellphones of the store staff.

Second Robbery and Modus Operandi

The second incident unfolded in a chillingly similar fashion on January 10, at around 4:21 a.m. This time, the setting was the Lockwood Dr. 7-Eleven. Once again, the suspects held the employees at gunpoint, seizing their cellphones, cash from the register, and scratch-off lottery tickets. A Ford Expedition served as their escape vehicle in both instances, providing the police with a significant lead in their investigation.

Apprehension and Charges

Acting on their findings, the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division located and arrested Oates Jr. and Wood on January 11 in Laurel, MD. They have been charged with multiple offenses including armed robbery, assault, theft, and firearms-related crimes. The pair are currently detained at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, awaiting further legal proceedings.