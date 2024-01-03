Pahadi Gang: A Tale of Mobile Theft and Online Fraud

Eight individuals have been arrested by the Bhubaneswar police in connection with the operations of an inter-state criminal gang known as the ‘Pahadi Gang.’ This gang, with members hailing from various parts of the country, including West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, has been involved in stealing mobile phones and exploiting the SIM cards to withdraw money fraudulently from UPI and bank accounts.

The Modus Operandi of the Pahadi Gang

The Pahadi Gang has a distinct method of operation. They target crowded public spaces such as buses, markets, and festivals, creating artificial crowds to facilitate the theft of mobile phones. Once they gain possession of these phones, they use the SIM cards to conduct fraudulent financial transactions, transferring money from the victims’ accounts.

The Investigation and Arrests

The investigation into the Pahadi Gang’s activities was initiated after a victim lodged a complaint of being defrauded of Rs 14 lakh. Despite the challenges posed by the individual operations of gang members and their constant change in locations, the police made significant headway in their investigation. As a result, eight members were arrested, and a sizable amount of evidence was seized, including 22 mobile phones, 25 SIM cards, 20 memory chips, and Rs 1.3 lakh in cash.

Extent of the Fraudulent Activities

According to Prateek Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhubaneswar, nine cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar alone. The mastermind of the gang is believed to have paid other members between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for stealing phones. The police suspect that the gang has conducted illegal transactions amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakh. The investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend additional members of the gang and those providing technical assistance to their operations.