Package Theft Accusation Turns Deadly in California: Woman Charged with Murder in Vehicular Assault Case

In a tragic incident of vehicular assault turned fatal, a 60-year-old woman in San Pablo, California, lost her life after being deliberately struck by a car.

The event took place on December 8, but it was only on December 23 that the victim succumbed to her injuries, after having fought for her life in critical condition. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has since upgraded the charges against the perpetrator, 39-year-old Dene Blakely, from Richmond, California, to murder.

Altercation Over Package Theft Leads to Fatal Assault

Initial reports suggest that the deadly altercation was sparked by an accusation from the victim, alleging that Blakely had snatched a package from her residence.

This dispute quickly escalated, leading to the horrific act of violence where the victim was run down by a car driven by Blakely. Despite immediate surgery and incessant medical care, the victim could not survive her injuries.

Legal Proceedings Underway

On December 12, Blakely was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. However, following the victim’s death, these charges were revised to include murder.

Blakely is currently detained at the West County Detention Facility, with bail set at an imposing $1 million. As the investigation continues, the legal process is moving forward to bring justice to this blatant act of intentional violence.

Call for Witnesses

While Blakely remains in police custody, authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward.

The San Pablo Police Department can be contacted at 510-215-3150. As this case unfolds, it serves as a grim reminder of the severity of violent crimes and the long shadows they cast on our society.