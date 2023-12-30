en English
Crime

Oyo State Police Command Arrests 38 in Major Crime Sweep

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:21 am EST
Oyo State Police Command Arrests 38 in Major Crime Sweep

In a major crackdown on crime, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested 38 individuals, including four suspected gunrunners and 34 other suspects involved in a variety of criminal activities. This significant development was revealed by SP Adewale Osifeso, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, who was representing the state Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat.

Unveiling the Criminal Underworld

The arrests were made following extensive investigative and surveillance operations. The suspects were involved in numerous crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching, and land grabbing. The arrests were announced during a parade at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Confiscated Loot and Weaponry

The police recovered a variety of items from the suspects, including six vehicles, 60 rounds of ammunition, nine firearms, six cell phones, three cutlasses, two motorcycles, a power generator, and a plethora of charms. The recovery of these items is a testament to the range of criminal activities the suspects were engaged in and the threat they posed to societal peace.

Following the Trail of Gunrunners

The trail that led to the arrest of the suspected gunrunners was initiated after credible intelligence was received on December 19. One suspect was caught with a Pump Action rifle, and further investigations led to three more arrests within the same gang. This arrest of the suspected gunrunners is especially significant, as it goes to the root of the problem by targeting those providing the means for violent crimes.

Christmas Day Robbery Thwarted

Two armed robbers were apprehended on Christmas Day following an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bodija, Ibadan. The quick response from bystanders and the subsequent police action resulted in the capture of the robbers, who later confessed to a series of robberies in the Ibadan metropolis. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance in combating crime.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

