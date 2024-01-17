Oyo State Explosion: Death Toll Rises to Three; Foreign Entities Unveiled

In an alarming turn of events, the explosion that shook the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State, has claimed three lives and left over 80 people injured. The startling revelation was made by Governor Seyi Makinde during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today program.

Unveiling Foreign Entities

Adding a twist to the tale, Governor Makinde reported that the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate of the mining company involved in the explosion listed some foreign names as owners. This crucial piece of information throws a spotlight on the potential international connections behind the catastrophe. However, the governor was quick to emphasize that it is still early in the investigative process, and the identities of the individuals connected to the company have yet to be established.

The explosion, which occurred near Adeyi Avenue and Dejo Oyelese Street in the Bodija area late on January 16, resulted in extensive material damage across several areas. The initial aftermath saw at least ten people dead and 15 others injured, but the death toll has since risen. The search and rescue operations are ongoing, and a heightened security presence continues to be maintained in the affected areas.

Presidential Response and Relief Measures

In the wake of the explosion, President Bola Tinubu expressed his profound sadness. He attributed the cause of the blast to the activities of illegal miners and demanded stringent punishment for those responsible. In a move to mitigate the aftermath of the disaster, Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency to collaborate with the Oyo State Government to provide immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.