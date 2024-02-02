Owner of Go Rural India Arrested for Misappropriation of Funds

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Team-5 in Hyderabad has arrested Vaddanu Suneel, owner of Go Rural India Private Limited, on charges of alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs 21.72 crore. This arrest is a result of a complaint lodged in early January, accusing Suneel of failing to meet contract obligations with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and diverting the funds for personal use.

Failure to Meet Contract Obligations

Suneel's company had secured the contract to provide advertising services in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad regions. However, despite the agreement, Suneel allegedly failed to fulfill his obligations. The TSRTC claimed that Go Rural India Private Limited did not pay the outstanding amount for the advertising contract. Suneel had issued cheques for partial payment, but these were either returned or stopped, leading to an investigation by the EOW.

Charges Under IPC

As a result of the investigation, Suneel has been charged under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These charges suggest that Suneel did not only breach the contract but also misused the funds for personal purposes. The EOW is now diving deeper into the case, exploring the possibility of other accomplices involved in the fraud.

Possible Involvement of Director

Adding another layer to the case, the EOW is investigating the potential involvement of Suneel's wife, Mrudula, in the alleged fraud. As the director of the company, Mrudula's role is under scrutiny as the agency is seeking additional evidence and identifying other potential accomplices. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen what further revelations will come to light.