Overnight Homicide in South Westminster: A Tragic Disturbance in Adams County

In the quiet hours of the early morning, South Westminster in Adams County became the stage for an unexpected and tragic event. The Adams County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a homicide following a disturbance call that led deputies to a grim discovery near West 72nd Avenue and Zuni Street.

A Disturbance in the Night

When: Thursday, at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Where: Near the intersection of West 72nd Avenue and Zuni Street, South Westminster, Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call that initially raised concerns about a potential stabbing involving two males. However, as the investigation unfolded, it became clear that the incident was far more serious.

From Stabbing to Homicide

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found one individual suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The second person involved in the incident was discovered deceased in the vicinity. Sgt. Adam Sherman, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the escalation of the case to a homicide investigation.

As of now, the specifics of the incident remain a mystery. The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff's Office is working diligently to piece together the details of this tragic event.

Public Safety Assurance

In the wake of the homicide, the community may be left feeling shaken and uncertain. However, Sgt. Sherman has emphasized that there is currently no threat to the general public. As the investigation continues, the Adams County Sheriff's Office remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

The story of the homicide in South Westminster is still being written, as the Adams County Sheriff's Office works to uncover the truth behind the disturbance that disrupted the early morning calm. As the details of this tragic event come to light, it is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community safety.