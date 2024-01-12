en English
Crime

Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash

In a shocking twist, over 60 inmates made their escape from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Sri Lanka this past Friday. The incident happened amidst a confrontation between two factions of rehabilitating addicts, leading to no less than 19 individuals injured. The incident was confirmed by the Commissioner General of Rehabilitation, Darshana Hettiarachchi, who noted that law enforcement agencies and military personnel are in action to track down and recapture the absconders. Some of the escapees have already been apprehended.

Unraveling the Incident

The escape took place during a clash between two groups of recovering addicts. This confrontation resulted in at least 19 injuries, some of which were grave enough to warrant a transfer to Polonnaruwa Hospital, while others were admitted to Welikanda Hospital. The situation has been further complicated by floods in the Somawathiya area, making the ongoing operation to apprehend the remaining individuals challenging.

A Deja Vu for the Rehabilitation Center

This incident is eerily reminiscent of a past event at the same facility. In December 2023, a similar confrontation occurred, culminating in over 130 inmates successfully escaping the facility. This raises questions about the security measures and protocols in place at the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Center.

In the Aftermath of the Escape

Following the escape, security at the rehabilitation center has been reinforced. The incident has sparked an intense search operation involving both law enforcement and military personnel. Despite the hindrances posed by the floods, some of the escapees have already been apprehended, and efforts to locate the others are ongoing.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

