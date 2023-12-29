en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

In a move that has sparked widespread concern, the Department of Correctional Services released over 5,000 inmates on parole and more than 2,000 on probation in the Western Cape in 2023.

This substantial release of parolees and probationers comes amidst a shortage of parole officers and police staff required for adequate monitoring, leading to a surge of apprehension within communities and activist groups.

Fear and Distrust in the Rehabilitation Process

According to Ian Cameron, Director of Action Society, there is a prevailing sense of fear in communities regarding the released parolees.

The lack of trust in the rehabilitation process is palpable, with a particular concern that the December holidays might pose an increased risk of recidivism among those released.

Correctional Services’ Standpoint

Candice van Reenen, a spokesperson for correctional services, provided statistics indicating that the Western Cape had 5,300 parolees and approximately 2,300 inmates on probation in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

During this period, 1,409 cases were considered for parole, of which the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board endorsed 705 for placement.

Community Policing Forum’s Disappointment and Concerns

Representatives from the Community Policing Forum (CPF) voiced disappointment regarding the lack of consultation prior to the releases. They also raised concerns about a potential surge in crime, heightened by the release of high-profile parolee Norman Afzal Simons.

Accused but not convicted of the Station Strangler murders, Simons was released after serving 28 years for a separate murder.

MEC Reagen Allen of Police Oversight and Community Safety emphasized that parole is a privilege, not a right. Correctional services must ensure parolees adhere to their conditions. Allen revealed that out of the 2,902 parolees released, 113 had reoffended, with crimes ranging from assault and drug possession to theft and murder. Allen intends to continue discussions on how parolees are monitored, signaling a potential shift towards stricter oversight in the future.

0
Crime Law South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action

By BNN Correspondents

Canserbero Case: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny as Investigation Takes a Shocking Turn

By Nimrah Khatoon

Gardaí Identify Suspects in West Ireland Burglary Spree

By BNN Correspondents

Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Former UC Davis Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial for Stabbing ...
@Crime · 16 mins
Former UC Davis Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial for Stabbing ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
Victoria’s Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused’s Residence Gets Burglarized

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
The Ambiguity of Insider Trading: A Global Perspective

By Hadeel Hashem

The Ambiguity of Insider Trading: A Global Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
33 seconds
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
34 seconds
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
1 min
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
2 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
4 mins
'Men Up': An Exploration of Masculinity, Health, and the Groundbreaking Viagra Trial
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
5 mins
UK's 'Sober Curious' Movement: The Impact of Dry January
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
7 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
7 mins
Arsenal's Title Bid Dented by West Ham United: A 2-0 Shock at Emirates
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
7 mins
Revolutionizing Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis: The Significance of Placental Swabs
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
30 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
52 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app