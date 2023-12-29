Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

In a move that has sparked widespread concern, the Department of Correctional Services released over 5,000 inmates on parole and more than 2,000 on probation in the Western Cape in 2023.

This substantial release of parolees and probationers comes amidst a shortage of parole officers and police staff required for adequate monitoring, leading to a surge of apprehension within communities and activist groups.

Fear and Distrust in the Rehabilitation Process

According to Ian Cameron, Director of Action Society, there is a prevailing sense of fear in communities regarding the released parolees.

The lack of trust in the rehabilitation process is palpable, with a particular concern that the December holidays might pose an increased risk of recidivism among those released.

Correctional Services’ Standpoint

Candice van Reenen, a spokesperson for correctional services, provided statistics indicating that the Western Cape had 5,300 parolees and approximately 2,300 inmates on probation in the first quarter of the 2023-24 financial year.

During this period, 1,409 cases were considered for parole, of which the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board endorsed 705 for placement.

Community Policing Forum’s Disappointment and Concerns

Representatives from the Community Policing Forum (CPF) voiced disappointment regarding the lack of consultation prior to the releases. They also raised concerns about a potential surge in crime, heightened by the release of high-profile parolee Norman Afzal Simons.

Accused but not convicted of the Station Strangler murders, Simons was released after serving 28 years for a separate murder.

MEC Reagen Allen of Police Oversight and Community Safety emphasized that parole is a privilege, not a right. Correctional services must ensure parolees adhere to their conditions. Allen revealed that out of the 2,902 parolees released, 113 had reoffended, with crimes ranging from assault and drug possession to theft and murder. Allen intends to continue discussions on how parolees are monitored, signaling a potential shift towards stricter oversight in the future.