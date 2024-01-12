Over 50 Firearms Stolen from South African Defence Force Armouries in Last Five Years

In a disquieting revelation, over the past half-decade, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reported the loss or theft of more than 50 firearms from its armouries.

This alarming figure includes 20 high-calibre weapons, a specific type in high demand among organized crime syndicates.

The information emerged in a written response to a parliamentary inquiry raised by Freedom Front Plus party’s leader, Pieter Groenewald.

Under scrutiny, the statistics present a grimmer picture. A total of 71 firearms have vanished from the SANDF and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) combined over the same period.

These figures comprise not merely the loss of military weaponry, but also the disappearance of handguns from the possession of private individuals, security companies, and police forces, a fact highlighted by experts in the field.