Crime

Over 50 Firearms Stolen from South African Defence Force Armouries in Last Five Years

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Over 50 Firearms Stolen from South African Defence Force Armouries in Last Five Years

In a disquieting revelation, over the past half-decade, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has reported the loss or theft of more than 50 firearms from its armouries. This alarming figure includes 20 high-calibre weapons, a specific type in high demand among organized crime syndicates. The information emerged in a written response to a parliamentary inquiry raised by Freedom Front Plus party’s leader, Pieter Groenewald.

A Glance at the Numbers

Under scrutiny, the statistics present a grimmer picture. A total of 71 firearms have vanished from the SANDF and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) combined over the same period. These figures comprise not merely the loss of military weaponry, but also the disappearance of handguns from the possession of private individuals, security companies, and police forces, a fact highlighted by experts in the field.

The Implication on National Security

This situation casts a long shadow on the nation’s security, with the control of state-owned weapons coming under question. Moreover, it has potential ramifications on the level of armed criminal activity. The influx of military-grade weaponry into the black market could lead to a significant escalation in the firepower available to criminals. This poses a major challenge to law enforcement agencies and places innocent civilians at risk of becoming victims of violent crime.

Response and Measures

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, has outlined measures to enhance security and prevent such incidents in the future. However, the thefts implicate not just a system failure but also the involvement of SANDF and Correctional Services officials in the illicit trade of firearms and ammunition. Anti-crime activists have voiced their concerns about the stolen firearms’ impact on crime rates, urging the government for decisive action to address this issue.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

