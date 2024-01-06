en English
Crime

Over 300 Young Syrians Smuggled into Turkey Amidst Adverse Weather Conditions

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
In a significant development, more than 300 young Syrians, aged between 17 and 25, have successfully been smuggled into Turkey from the Al-Hasakah province. The crossings occurred from areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) including the western and eastern countryside of Al-Dirbasiya, Abo Raseen countryside, and regions under the control of Turkish forces and their allies in the ‘Peace Spring’ area, namely Alloum, Mabrouka, Tel Hilf, and Al-Aziziya.

Smugglers Exploit Weather Conditions

Reports indicate that the smugglers exploited adverse weather conditions such as fog and rain to carry out these operations. This highlights the lengths that these individuals are willing to go to in order to facilitate these illegal crossings.

Armed Factions and the Smuggling Trade

It has been revealed by credible sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) that in ‘Peace Spring’ areas, the smuggling is often orchestrated in cooperation with armed factions. These factions include ‘Al-Sultan Murad’, ‘Al-Malik Shah’, and ‘Al-Hamzat’ operating in the city of Ras Al-Ain, north of Al-Hasakah. In some instances, these factions engage in armed conflicts over the profits from human smuggling activities, further complicating the issue.

Apprehension of Individuals and the Role of Turkish Intelligence

Seven individuals, including a minor and three women, who were attempting to enter Turkey via smuggling routes within the ‘Peace Spring’ area in Abu Rasin countryside, were apprehended by Turkish intelligence. The fate of these individuals remains uncertain. The Turkish authorities have allegedly appointed attorneys for the detainees at a cost of $5,000 each for their release and have also solicited information from them regarding the positions of SDF forces in the area.

This series of events underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of the smuggling operations in the region, revealing the intricate interplay between armed factions, state authorities, and individuals desperate to cross borders for a myriad of reasons. It also raises pressing questions about the security and humanitarian implications of such activities, as well as the role of various actors in facilitating or combating this illicit trade.

0
Crime Security Syria Turkey
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

