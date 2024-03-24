Over 130 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren Freed in Zamfara

KADUNA, Nigeria - In a significant development, over 130 of nearly 300 schoolchildren abducted more than two weeks ago from their school in the northwestern state of Kaduna have been released. The children were freed in Zamfara state, demonstrating a rare success in the fight against the rampant kidnappings plaguing Nigeria. Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani announced the rescue without providing operation details, amidst growing pressure on the Nigerian government to address the crisis.

On March 7, 2024, gunmen on motorcycles stormed the LEA Primary and Secondary School Kuriga, abducting 287 students, many of whom were under the age of 12. This event is part of a distressing trend that has seen at least 1,400 students kidnapped from Nigerian schools since 2014. The kidnappings, often perpetrated by armed groups targeting villagers and travelers for ransom, have become a major security challenge in Nigeria's northwestern and central regions.

The Rescue Operation

The rescue operation saw the children recovered from an area more than 200 kilometers away from their school, in a state notorious for kidnappings. Images released by the Nigerian military depicted the rescued children covered in dust, still in their school uniforms. The military's statement, made by Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, highlighted ongoing efforts to rescue remaining hostages and bring the perpetrators to justice. This operation's success comes amid President Bola Tinubu's commitment to resolve the kidnapping crisis without resorting to ransom payments.

While the release of the kidnapped children is a cause for celebration, it underscores the persistent insecurity and challenges facing Nigeria. The incident has prompted renewed focus on strategies to protect schools and ensure the safety of students across the country. Despite the joy of families reuniting with their children, the need for a durable solution to the crisis of mass kidnappings remains pressing, with the government and security forces under scrutiny to prevent future incidents.