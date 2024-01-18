Over 100 Animals Rescued from Neglect in New York Farm, Manager Faces Investigation

In a deeply unsettling revelation from Owego, New York, more than a hundred animals found themselves in the crosshairs of extreme neglect, sparking a large-scale rescue operation. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office, coupled with the ASPCA's seasoned animal cruelty investigation team, descended upon a property on Glen Mary Road, exposing a grim reality behind its fences.

Advertisment

Appalling Conditions Unveiled

The team discovered cows, goats, horses, and frail calves trapped in a deplorable situation. The underweight animals were devoid of adequate food and water, their health deteriorating without essential medical attention. The farm, a seeming sanctuary turned sinister, also bore the tragic testimony of deceased animals on its premises.

ASPCA Steps in for Rescue

Advertisment

The ASPCA played a pivotal role in navigating this urgent crisis. They spearheaded the removal of the suffering animals, ensuring they received immediate medical treatment. They also took on the task of arranging alternative shelters, a crucial step in the journey towards recovery for these animals. Furthermore, they diligently processed the crime scene, aid to the ongoing investigation.

Manager Under Scrutiny

The farm was under the stewardship of Adam Romanik, a figure known for his role as the President of the Keystone State Gay Rodeo Association. Romanik, who had previously hosted a gay rodeo event at this very property, now finds himself at the center of this distressing investigation. Attempts to reach Romanik have proven futile thus far, and all eyes are on the Sheriff's Office for forthcoming details about the case.