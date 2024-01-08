en English
Crime

Outrage in Rajasthan as Man Forces Puppy to Drink Whiskey, Police Launch Investigation

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Outrage in Rajasthan as Man Forces Puppy to Drink Whiskey, Police Launch Investigation

On a chilly winter’s night in Rajasthan, India, an unsettling event transpired that has since sent ripples of anger and disgust through the digital world. A video emerged online, depicting a group of men, one of whom was recognized as ‘Sheru Borda’ from Sawai Madhopur, jovially forcing a puppy to consume whiskey by a bonfire. The video’s shocking content quickly became viral, igniting a wave of criticism from social media users and animal rights activists alike.

Health Risks of Alcohol for Dogs

The outrage stems from the inherent danger of the act. Unlike humans, dogs are not equipped to metabolize alcohol. They lack the necessary enzymes to process alcohol, leading to severe symptoms such as lethargy and respiratory depression. The most alarming consequence is a potentially fatal drop in body temperature. This incident underscores the importance of ensuring that dogs and other pets do not have access to alcohol or food items containing it, such as raw bread dough.

Rajasthan Police Responds

The viral video reached the eyes and ears of the Rajasthan police, who have taken the matter seriously. Local authorities have been directed to investigate the incident and take necessary actions against the individuals involved. The police’s prompt response underlines their commitment to uphold animal welfare standards and punish those who violate them.

Societal Response and Implications

The online community’s reaction to the incident has been one of unanimous condemnation. Social media users are ardently urging the police to implement stringent measures against the culprits involved in the cruel act. This case, while deeply disturbing, shines a spotlight on the broader issues of animal welfare. It emphasizes the collective responsibility of society to protect animals from mistreatment and underscores the urgent need for stricter animal rights legislation.

 

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

