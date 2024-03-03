Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs: New Hampshire's Underrated Threat

In the serene landscapes of New Hampshire, a less peaceful narrative unfolds, highlighting a significant organized crime problem linked to Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs). Despite their quiet presence in recent years, the history of these gangs in the state paints a concerning picture of violence and criminal activity. The establishment of a Hells Angels chapter in Manchester in March 2000, facilitated by members from Maine and Massachusetts, marked a notable moment in the state's encounter with OMGs. Law enforcement reports indicate that members have since resided in several towns, including Derry, Hudson, Franklin, and Meredith.

Advertisment

Historical Violence and Federal Attention

The year 2005 witnessed the first attempted murder by a member of a rival motorcycle gang in New Hampshire, setting a precedent for numerous subsequent violent and criminal acts. A 12-count federal indictment unsealed following a multi-state operation by federal agents charged over two dozen Outlaws members and associates, underscoring the serious threat posed by these gangs. This event, among others, illustrates the volatile nature of the rivalry between the Hells Angels and the Outlaws, exacerbated by competition over control of lucrative drug markets.

Origins of Organized Gang Activity in New Hampshire

Advertisment

The roots of organized gang activity in New Hampshire can be traced back to a 1999 national truce that required the Hells Angels to permit the establishment of an Outlaws chapter in the state. This development led to the transformation of the Devils Disciples OMG members into Outlaws, further intensifying the rivalry between the Hells Angels and the Outlaws. Despite the initial truce, violent confrontations have flared up, threatening to disrupt the fragile peace and highlighting the ongoing competition for dominance in drug trafficking.

The Ongoing Threat and Law Enforcement Response

Law enforcement authorities continue to monitor the activities of OMGs in New Hampshire, recognizing the potential for violence and criminal activity to disrupt the state's tranquility. The history of OMGs in New Hampshire, marked by federal indictments and violent confrontations, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by these groups. As authorities work to mitigate the threat, the story of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs in New Hampshire underscores the complex dynamics of organized crime in seemingly peaceful communities.