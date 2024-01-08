en English
Africa

Ousmane Sonko Faces Trial for Crimes Against Humanity: A Landmark for Justice

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Ousmane Sonko Faces Trial for Crimes Against Humanity: A Landmark for Justice

In an unprecedented move, Ousmane Sonko, the former Interior Minister of Gambia, is set to face trial in Switzerland for crimes against humanity. This significant advancement has been hailed by alleged victims as a substantial stride towards justice. Sonko, who served under the regime of former Gambia’s president Yaya Jammeh, has been accused of human rights abuses during his time in power. The trial in Switzerland signifies a crucial juncture for accountability and the global battle against impunity for state-sponsored crimes.

Unraveling Sonko’s Atrocities

Ousmane Sonko, who held the position of interior minister between 2006 and 2016 under then-president Yahya Jammeh, is charged with horrifying crimes including murder, multiple rapes, and torture spanning from 2000 to 2016. The victims’ testimonies are expected to play a critical role in the trial. One such testimony is from Binta Jamba, who alleges multiple rapes by Sonko.

Principle of Universal Jurisdiction

The trial marks a significant breakthrough in the application of the principle of universal jurisdiction. In Europe, Sonko is the highest-ranking former official to be tried under this principle. Universal jurisdiction allows national courts to prosecute individuals for serious crimes against international law, such as crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, and torture, regardless of where the crime was committed or the nationality of the perpetrator or the victim.

Implications of the Trial

Switzerland’s decision to try Sonko has been seen as ensuring global accountability for the worst atrocities. This trial underscores the growing commitment of the international community to prosecute state-sponsored crimes and could set a precedent for future trials. If convicted, Sonko could face a life sentence, representing the maximum possible penalty for his crimes.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

