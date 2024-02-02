Ottumwa Fire Captain Secures Reinstatement Post Misconduct Investigation

In a recent turn of events, the city of Ottumwa, Iowa, has reinstated Fire Captain William Keith to his former position. The decision comes after an appeal from Keith, who was previously dismissed due to allegations of inadequate leadership and indifference towards upholding the fire department's values and standards.

An Investigation into Misconduct

The controversy began with a sexual misconduct investigation within the Ottumwa Fire Department. Two firefighters, namely Dillon McPherson and Derek Fye, were implicated in sexual activities while on duty at the department's facilities or using department equipment. Subsequent to the investigation, Fye was terminated, while McPherson chose to resign.

Termination and Appeal

Keith, although not directly involved in the misconduct, was initially terminated on grounds of inadequate leadership. The city accused him of failing to adequately lead those under his command, displaying an attitude of indifference towards holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department. Keith contested his termination, launching an appeal in October 2023.

Reinstatement of Fire Captain William Keith

Following the appeal, Keith was successful in securing his reinstatement. The city of Ottumwa has confirmed that he will resume his duties from the morning of Friday, January 2, 2024. As of now, the city has refrained from providing any additional comments on the matter.