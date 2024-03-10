Ottawa Tragedy: Father Sole Survivor After Family, Friend Killed in Mass Stabbing

In a devastating turn of events in Barrhaven, Ottawa, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe endured an unimaginable tragedy as he became the sole survivor of a mass stabbing that claimed the lives of his entire family and a close family friend on the night of March 7. Wickramasinghe, originally from Sri Lanka, had reunited with his family last summer, only to face this horrific incident months later.

Timeline of Tragedy

The peaceful suburb of Barrhaven was shaken when police responded to a distress call late Wednesday night, discovering a gruesome scene. Wickramasinghe, attacked by a knife-wielding assailant, managed to escape and alert the neighbours despite his severe injuries. Inside, his wife Darshani Ekanayake, their four children, and a family acquaintance lay dead. The assailant, identified as Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old Sri Lankan national and international student, was apprehended and is facing multiple charges, including six counts of first-degree murder. De-Zoysa, who had been living with the Wickramasinghe family, had shown signs of severe mental distress prior to the incident.

Community Response and Support

The aftermath of the tragedy has seen an outpouring of grief and support from Ottawa's Sri Lankan community and beyond. Vigils have been held to mourn the loss of the victims, and efforts are underway to provide emotional and financial support to Dhanushka Wickramasinghe as he navigates this devastating period. The local temple has taken the lead in organizing the funerals, and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to aid the bereaved father. Relatives from Sri Lanka are expected to arrive to support Wickramasinghe in his recovery.

Looking Ahead

As the community begins to process this tragedy, questions about mental health support, particularly for international students, have been raised. The incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and resources to prevent such devastating outcomes. For Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, the road to healing will be long and fraught with heartache, but the solidarity and support from his community provide a glimmer of hope in these darkest of times.

The tragic events in Barrhaven remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of community support in times of unimaginable loss. As the legal proceedings against De-Zoysa unfold, many hope for justice for the Wickramasinghe family and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.