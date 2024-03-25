Osun Driver Uses Magic Ring in Attempted Assault on Teen, Arrested by Amotekun

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread concern, a commercial driver in Osogbo, Osun State, was apprehended for allegedly attempting to assault a teenage passenger using a magic ring. Taofeek Oyekola, 26, is accused of using the mystical object to bewitch the 15-year-old girl, leading to his arrest by the Amotekun Corps.

Alleged Use of Supernatural Means

On a seemingly ordinary journey from Oja Oba to Ilesa Garage Area, the incident took a dark turn when Oyekola reportedly utilized the ring to manipulate the victim. The girl, who boarded the minibus alone, found herself under the driver's control, losing her ability to resist his commands. This alarming method of subjugation led her to Oyekola's residence, where the attempted assault was thwarted by the victim's pleas and subsequent escape.

Community Intervention and Arrest

The situation escalated when Oyekola, undeterred by the victim's resistance, threatened her with an axe and demanded she live with him. It was the victim's bravery in raising an alarm upon their return to her house that led to community intervention. Members of the Community Security Awareness Initiative swiftly responded, resulting in Oyekola's capture and handover to the Amotekun Corps for further investigation.

Legal Proceedings and Wider Implications

Following his admission of guilt, Oyekola now faces legal proceedings, with his case transferred to the National Agency For Prohibition On Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP) in Osogbo. This incident not only highlights the dangers lurking in everyday situations but also showcases the pivotal role of community and security forces in ensuring safety and justice. The repercussions of this case extend beyond the immediate legal outcome, prompting a broader discussion on public safety, the use of so-called magic for malicious intent, and the importance of vigilance in the community.