Oshkosh Pizza Delivery Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

In a turn of events that has sent shockwaves through the community of Oshkosh, 59-year-old Mark Radley, a pizza delivery driver, has entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of hit-and-run, resulting in death. The alleged incident occurred on January 10th, leaving a 38-year-old pedestrian dead and a town in disbelief.

Unraveling the Tragic Event

The pedestrian, who has yet to be publicly identified, suffered severe bleeding and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident. This tragic event has left the community of Oshkosh grappling with the reality of such a senseless loss of life.

The Trail of Evidence

The police were able to identify Radley's vehicle through a thorough license plate check, which led them to a van displaying evident front-end damage. Adding to the amassed evidence, security footage from the pizza restaurant where Radley works showed him departing and returning around the time of the fatal accident. Upon his return, the van was noticeably damaged.

Radley's Admission

Upon being stopped by the police, Radley confessed that he was aware he had hit something, but couldn't remember what exactly it was or where it happened. He reportedly confessed to the officers that he had continued driving, oblivious to the severity of what he had struck. His bond, initially set at $50,000, was reduced to $5,000 following a successful defense motion.

Mark Radley is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on May 13th, where the community of Oshkosh awaits answers and justice for the unnamed 38-year-old victim.