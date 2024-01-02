en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Osceola County Deputies Cleared by Grand Jury in Fatal Shooting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Osceola County Deputies Cleared by Grand Jury in Fatal Shooting

Two deputies from Osceola County, Scott Koffinas and Ramy Yacoub, have been exonerated by a grand jury of any charges surrounding a fatal shooting outside a Target store near Kissimmee. The incident occurred in April 2022, leading to the death of Jayden Baez and injury of his passengers. The escalation was instigated by the alleged theft of Pokémon cards and pizza from the store by Michael Gomez and Joseph Lowe.

Encounter Turned Fatal

According to the deputies, the situation escalated when Baez, the driver, reportedly rammed his car into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle as the deputies attempted to stop him. However, their attorneys claimed the men did not know they were being approached by law enforcement, as the deputies had not identified themselves.

First Evaluation under New Policy

This exoneration marks the first evaluation of an officer-involved shooting under a new policy. The policy, implemented by Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Andrew Bain, mandates that all officer-involved shootings must be reviewed by a grand jury. This grand jury is expected to offer comments and recommendations on the shooting.

Upcoming News Conference

The State Attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the case. The discussion will likely revolve around the grand jury’s recommendations and the future implications of the new policy on officer-involved shootings.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Nashville's New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva

By Shivani Chauhan

Reckless New Year Celebration: Man Arrested for Firing Shots in Phoenix

By BNN Correspondents

A Knock on the Door Turns Deadly: The Pleasant Grove Home Invasion Tragedy

By BNN Correspondents

Murder-Suicide in Kealakekua: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Found Dead

By Saboor Bayat

New Year's Eve Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Elsmere ...
@Crime · 45 seconds
New Year's Eve Tragedy: 31-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Elsmere ...
heart comment 0
Murder Trial Begins for E-Hailing Driver: Police Officers and Civilian Take the Stand

By BNN Correspondents

Murder Trial Begins for E-Hailing Driver: Police Officers and Civilian Take the Stand
Teenager Arrested for April 2023 Burglary at Milford’s Bruneau’s Service Center

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Teenager Arrested for April 2023 Burglary at Milford's Bruneau's Service Center
Teen Arrested for Bruneau’s Service Center Burglary

By Israel Ojoko

Teen Arrested for Bruneau's Service Center Burglary
Restaurant Manager’s Vandalized Car Sparks Debate on TikTok

By Dil Bar Irshad

Restaurant Manager's Vandalized Car Sparks Debate on TikTok
Latest Headlines
World News
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
10 seconds
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
22 seconds
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
43 seconds
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
45 seconds
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Purdue vs Maryland: A Battle of Skill, Strategy, and Collegiate Spirit
56 seconds
Purdue vs Maryland: A Battle of Skill, Strategy, and Collegiate Spirit
2024 Tax Bill Negotiations: A Tale of Optimism and Uncertainty
1 min
2024 Tax Bill Negotiations: A Tale of Optimism and Uncertainty
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government's Fiscal Management
2 mins
Cayman Islands Opposition Leader Critiques Government's Fiscal Management
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
4 mins
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
4 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
25 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app