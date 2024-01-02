Osceola County Deputies Cleared by Grand Jury in Fatal Shooting

Two deputies from Osceola County, Scott Koffinas and Ramy Yacoub, have been exonerated by a grand jury of any charges surrounding a fatal shooting outside a Target store near Kissimmee. The incident occurred in April 2022, leading to the death of Jayden Baez and injury of his passengers. The escalation was instigated by the alleged theft of Pokémon cards and pizza from the store by Michael Gomez and Joseph Lowe.

Encounter Turned Fatal

According to the deputies, the situation escalated when Baez, the driver, reportedly rammed his car into a Sheriff’s Office vehicle as the deputies attempted to stop him. However, their attorneys claimed the men did not know they were being approached by law enforcement, as the deputies had not identified themselves.

First Evaluation under New Policy

This exoneration marks the first evaluation of an officer-involved shooting under a new policy. The policy, implemented by Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Andrew Bain, mandates that all officer-involved shootings must be reviewed by a grand jury. This grand jury is expected to offer comments and recommendations on the shooting.

Upcoming News Conference

The State Attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference regarding the case. The discussion will likely revolve around the grand jury’s recommendations and the future implications of the new policy on officer-involved shootings.