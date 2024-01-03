en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Oscar Pistorius Set for Release from Prison, Subject to Strict Parole Conditions

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Oscar Pistorius Set for Release from Prison, Subject to Strict Parole Conditions

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013, is scheduled for release from Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria on Friday, January 5. Upon his release, Pistorius will be subject to the stringent conditions of general parole, including restrictions on alcohol consumption and media engagement. The Department of Correctional Services has stressed that despite his public profile, Pistorius will receive no special treatment and will be monitored until his sentence expires in December 2029.

From Conviction to Parole

Oscar Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, which was subsequently changed to murder after his release on parole the following year. The incident that led to his conviction occurred on Valentine’s Day, when Pistorius fatally shot Steenkamp through a closed toilet door at his home in Pretoria East. His impending release has been underscored by correctional authorities, emphasizing the systemic measures in place to ensure public safety and Pistorius’s rehabilitation.

Parole Conditions and Future Monitoring

Upon his release, Pistorius will be admitted into the system of Community Corrections, where his activities and behaviors will be closely monitored. The Department of Correctional Services has outlined several parole conditions, such as being home at specific times, refraining from alcohol or prohibited substances, and avoiding media interviews. The logistics of his release have been kept confidential, as the South African criminal justice system is victim-centric, and the department explicitly stated that inmates and parolees aren’t ‘paraded’.

Engagement in Restorative Justice Program

Pistorius’s early release was facilitated by his participation in the restorative justice program. As part of his parole conditions, he will continue to attend programs on gender-based violence and therapy sessions for anger management. His release has received mixed reactions from the public and the Steenkamp family, who have expressed concerns about his rehabilitation but did not object to his release. Despite these reservations, the Steenkamp family acknowledged the parole board’s efforts to involve victims in the process, signifying a step towards healing and closure in this high-profile case.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Active Shooter Situation Triggers Citywide Lockdown in Forest Park, Georgia
A citywide lockdown has been imposed upon Forest Park, Georgia, as law enforcement agencies scramble to respond to an active shooting incident. Three individuals were shot, one fatally, as the suspect, described as ‘armed and dangerous’, remains at large. The Forest Park Police Department, in conjunction with other agencies, is working tirelessly to locate and
Active Shooter Situation Triggers Citywide Lockdown in Forest Park, Georgia
Bolivia Reports Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure in Oruro Department
7 mins ago
Bolivia Reports Record-Breaking Cocaine Seizure in Oruro Department
Liverpool Cinema Lockdown: Man Charged with Firearms Offenses
9 mins ago
Liverpool Cinema Lockdown: Man Charged with Firearms Offenses
Edwin Rubis's Case: A Critical Look at U.S. Drug Policies and Sentencing
4 mins ago
Edwin Rubis's Case: A Critical Look at U.S. Drug Policies and Sentencing
Florida Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Violent Abuse of Elderly Woman
5 mins ago
Florida Man Sentenced to 40 Years for Violent Abuse of Elderly Woman
Model Ruslana Korshunova's Suicide Linked to Dehumanizing Cult and Epstein Island Visit
5 mins ago
Model Ruslana Korshunova's Suicide Linked to Dehumanizing Cult and Epstein Island Visit
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois in 2024: Defiance to New Firearms Law and High-Profile Legal Developments
12 seconds
Illinois in 2024: Defiance to New Firearms Law and High-Profile Legal Developments
Texas Rangers Embark on a 14-City Winter Caravan to Celebrate World Series Triumph
26 seconds
Texas Rangers Embark on a 14-City Winter Caravan to Celebrate World Series Triumph
ESPN's Partnership with The Pat McAfee Show: A Balancing Act Amid Controversy and Viewership Decline
47 seconds
ESPN's Partnership with The Pat McAfee Show: A Balancing Act Amid Controversy and Viewership Decline
Ergodyne Innovates Workplace Safety with ProFlex 1675 Back Support Brace
2 mins
Ergodyne Innovates Workplace Safety with ProFlex 1675 Back Support Brace
Barber National Institute Earns Praise for Innovative Garden Program
3 mins
Barber National Institute Earns Praise for Innovative Garden Program
Berks County Commissioners Unveil 2024 Priorities at Chamber Alliance Forum
3 mins
Berks County Commissioners Unveil 2024 Priorities at Chamber Alliance Forum
FDA Authorizes Florida's Plan to Import Prescription Drugs from Canada
3 mins
FDA Authorizes Florida's Plan to Import Prescription Drugs from Canada
Capitol Riot Report and 2024 Election Preparations: A Balance of Scrutiny and Strategy
4 mins
Capitol Riot Report and 2024 Election Preparations: A Balance of Scrutiny and Strategy
Ty Chandler Ready to Challenge Lions' Defense in Upcoming NFC North Matchup
4 mins
Ty Chandler Ready to Challenge Lions' Defense in Upcoming NFC North Matchup
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
1 hour
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
1 hour
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
2 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
9 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
11 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
12 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
13 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app