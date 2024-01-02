Oscar Pistorius Set for Parole Release After Serving Half Sentence

Oscar Pistorius, widely recognized as the ‘Blade Runner’ because of his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, is scheduled for parole release on January 5, nearly 11 years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. This decision comes as part of South Africa’s restorative justice programme, which places emphasis on reconciliation and closure rather than punitive measures.

Eligibility and Parole Conditions

Pistorius became eligible for parole in March 2023, after serving half of his 13-year and five-month sentence. As per the parole conditions, he is mandated to continue therapy sessions focusing on anger management and participate in programs addressing gender-based violence. He will remain under strict supervision by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) until his sentence terminates in December 2029.

Parole Board Considerations

The parole board took into account factors such as the seriousness of the crime, potential reoffending risks, Pistorius’s conduct during his prison term, and his overall well-being. A critical element of the restorative justice system, the victim-offender dialogue, saw Pistorius interact with Reeva Steenkamp’s father, Barry Steenkamp, in June 2022.

Reactions from the Steenkamp Family

The Steenkamp family’s reaction to Pistorius’s parole has been mixed. While June Steenkamp, Reeva’s mother, acknowledged the parole board’s effort to involve victims but expressed skepticism over Pistorius’s rehabilitation.