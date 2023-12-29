en English
Crime

Oscar Pistorius Set for Parole: A Look Back at the ‘Blade Runner’s’ Fall from Grace

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:59 am EST
Oscar Pistorius Set for Parole: A Look Back at the 'Blade Runner's' Fall from Grace

In a development generating mixed reactions worldwide, former South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius is set to walk free on parole come January 5. The 37-year-old ‘Blade Runner,’ as he was fondly known for his prosthetic legs, has been serving a sentence since 2016 for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The case has been a focal point of debates spanning across gun control, disability rights, and domestic violence.

The Incident that Shook the World

The incident that led to Pistorius’s conviction occurred on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Initially found guilty of culpable homicide, the verdict was later upgraded to murder following an appeal by the prosecution. The case gripped international attention, casting a long shadow on his illustrious athletic career.

From Sporting Glory to a Prison Cell

Prior to the incident, Pistorius had an illustrious career that saw him become the first amputee to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. However, the incident and the subsequent trial tarnished his legacy, turning the spotlight from his sporting achievements to his personal life. The trial, which lasted several months, ended with Pistorius being convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment. The sentence was later increased to six years for murder.

Early Release on Parole

Pistorius’s early release comes after serving more than half of his 13-year, 5-month sentence, as stipulated by South African law. The law allows for parole after serving half of the sentence. Pistorius will be subjected to several conditions, including being monitored by a parole officer, not being allowed to leave the province without permission, and undergoing anger management courses. Despite his release, the scars of the incident continue to linger, serving as a grim reminder of a Valentine’s Day tragedy that shook the world.

Crime South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

