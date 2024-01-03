en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

In a chilling incident marking the end of the year, a 23-year-old restaurant employee, Ryuki Irie from Osaka’s Chuo Ward, has been apprehended by the Higashiosaka City police on charges of attempted murder. The arrest followed a grave incident on December 31, where Irie, at the wheel of a rental car, was involved in a collision with a 55-year-old male cyclist.

Hit and Drag Incident

Around 11 a.m. on the fateful day, Irie rear-ended the cyclist’s bike. Startlingly, as the cyclist advanced towards the vehicle after a brief pause, Irie set off, with the victim clutching onto the side window of the car. The man was dragged for approximately 60 meters before he fell to the ground, thus sustaining a serious head injury. Unfazed by the horrifying incident, Irie did not halt and continued his journey.

A Disturbing Turn of Events

Shockingly, Irie turned himself into the police on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Irie has confessed to driving the car while the victim was holding onto it but has vehemently denied any intent to kill. This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about road safety and the sanctity of human life. As investigations continue, the victim’s family and friends eagerly await justice.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate and equally tragic incident, Rohan Dennis, an Olympian, has been charged over the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, a fellow former pro-cyclist. Dennis allegedly fatally struck her with his car near their residence in Adelaide. He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving among other offenses. The couple, who were planning a fresh start in the Adelaide Hills, were parents to two young children. The untimely death of Ms. Hoskins has left her family, friends, and the Australian cycling community devastated and in mourning.

0
Accidents Crime Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wasatch County SAR Responds to Multiple Incidents Over New Year's Holiday

By Olalekan Adigun

Severe Traffic Accident on Triq l-Infetti in Mdina: Road Closure and Investigation Underway

By Nimrah Khatoon

Electrical Worker Burned by Live Wire; Reminder of Safety Need

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Bus-Truck Collision in Assam: 12 Dead, 25 Injured

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Sever ...
@Accidents · 21 mins
Lightning Strike in Blue Mountains Leads to Hospitalization Amid Sever ...
heart comment 0
Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded

By BNN Correspondents

Fiery Collision at Haneda Airport: How a Tragic Accident Unfolded
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm

By Geeta Pillai

Man and Dog Miraculously Escape Flash Flood in Victoria Amid Severe Thunderstorm
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved ‘Farmer Joe’

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Beloved 'Farmer Joe'
Latest Headlines
World News
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
8 seconds
Cigna and WakeMed Enter Two-Year Contract: A New Chapter for Healthcare in Raleigh
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
40 seconds
Study Reveals Disturbing Correlation Between Hydroxychloroquine Use and Increased Mortality in COVID-19
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
2 mins
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
2 mins
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
2 mins
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
3 mins
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
3 mins
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
3 mins
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
3 mins
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
37 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
41 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app