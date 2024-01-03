Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

In a chilling incident marking the end of the year, a 23-year-old restaurant employee, Ryuki Irie from Osaka’s Chuo Ward, has been apprehended by the Higashiosaka City police on charges of attempted murder. The arrest followed a grave incident on December 31, where Irie, at the wheel of a rental car, was involved in a collision with a 55-year-old male cyclist.

Hit and Drag Incident

Around 11 a.m. on the fateful day, Irie rear-ended the cyclist’s bike. Startlingly, as the cyclist advanced towards the vehicle after a brief pause, Irie set off, with the victim clutching onto the side window of the car. The man was dragged for approximately 60 meters before he fell to the ground, thus sustaining a serious head injury. Unfazed by the horrifying incident, Irie did not halt and continued his journey.

A Disturbing Turn of Events

Shockingly, Irie turned himself into the police on Tuesday around 4 p.m. Irie has confessed to driving the car while the victim was holding onto it but has vehemently denied any intent to kill. This incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about road safety and the sanctity of human life. As investigations continue, the victim’s family and friends eagerly await justice.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate and equally tragic incident, Rohan Dennis, an Olympian, has been charged over the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, a fellow former pro-cyclist. Dennis allegedly fatally struck her with his car near their residence in Adelaide. He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving among other offenses. The couple, who were planning a fresh start in the Adelaide Hills, were parents to two young children. The untimely death of Ms. Hoskins has left her family, friends, and the Australian cycling community devastated and in mourning.