Orrell Park Cannabis Farm: A Risk Unearthed and Averted

In a former tattoo shop on Moss Lane, Orrell Park, Merseyside police unearthed a clandestine cannabis farm housing 179 non-flowering cannabis plants. The discovery, made on January 13, was a result of an alert from a vigilant member of the community, further underscoring the significance of community participation in maintaining law and order.

Illegal Operation Uncovered

The investigation led the authorities to uncover not just the illicit cannabis plants but also an assortment of cultivation equipment. The seized paraphernalia attests to the scale of the operation being run in the heart of the community. This incident not only exposes the audacity of the criminals involved but also reveals the potential risks that such illegal operations can pose to the neighborhood.

Power Tampering Poses Threat

As part of the illicit operation, the perpetrators had tampered with the electrical system of the building. This reckless act not only powered their clandestine operation but also posed a significant threat of fire and flooding to nearby residents. To mitigate this danger, Scottish Power was called upon to secure the facility's electrical system, thereby averting a potential disaster.

As the investigation continues, with a police scene still active at the location, the Cannabis Dismantling Team, headed by Matt Brown, has taken the opportunity to emphasize the dangers of such illegal operations.