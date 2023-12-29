en English
Crime

Oregon Woman Arrested for ‘Cleaning’ Kitten with Toxic Substances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST
Oregon Woman Arrested for ‘Cleaning’ Kitten with Toxic Substances

In a shocking incident in Oregon, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood was detained on charges of animal abuse following an alleged attempt to ‘clean’ her kitten with hazardous household chemicals. The bizarre event led to the innocent animal being dyed an unnatural bright pink.

Unthinkable Act of Animal Cruelty

Reportedly, Zurcher-Wood used rubbing alcohol, among other toxic substances, to clean her kitten. This controversial ‘cleaning’ protocol resulted in the animal suffering from diarrhea. The kitten’s distressing condition alarmed Zurcher-Wood, who promptly took it to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital in Portland for medical aid.

Alarming Discovery at the Animal Hospital

Upon arrival at the hospital, the kitten was found to be barely responsive, suffering from hypothermia and in a state of shock. This distressing state of the kitten led to the arrest of Zurcher-Wood, who was subsequently charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Notably, this is not her first encounter with the law. She had previously been arrested for an alleged attempt to kidnap a child using a machete.

Kitten’s Road to Recovery

After her arrest, the kitten was placed in the care of a foster family. Despite the traumatizing ordeal, the animal is on a promising path to recovery. Meanwhile, Zurcher-Wood has pleaded not guilty to the charges of animal abuse and awaits her day in court.

Such incidents serve as a grim reminder of the need for stricter laws and greater awareness about animal rights and cruelty. They also underline the importance of responsible pet ownership, and the crucial role of animal hospitals and foster homes in caring for animals in distress.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

