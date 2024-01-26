Oregon Couple's $34 Million Fraud: A Tale of Trust Betrayed

In a case that has sent shock waves through Oregon, Sergey V. Lebedenko, 53, and his wife Galina A. Lebedenko, 48, find themselves in the eye of the storm, charged with wire fraud and money laundering. The couple allegedly swindled $34 million from Win McCormack, the 79-year-old political activist and founder of Tin House Books, by running a fraud scheme from 2016 to 2023.

Lavish Lifestyle with Stolen Wealth

Working initially as McCormack's chauffeur, Sergey managed to gain the trust of his employer and climbed up the ranks to become his personal assistant. Together with his wife, the couple allegedly exploited this position of trust to fund their opulent lifestyle through fraudulent means. The charges against them reveal that they accrued exorbitant and fraudulent charges on McCormack's American Express credit card for services that were either never provided or were grossly overpriced.

The stolen funds were reportedly spent on luxury properties and a private jet. This flagrant abuse of trust has been dubbed the largest alleged heist against an individual in Oregon's history.

A Thief's Undoing: Vigilant Legal Representatives

The elaborate and extensive scheme was eventually brought to light in December 2023 when McCormack's legal representatives notified the FBI. McCormack himself had noticed occasional overcharges but the true extent of the fraud only came to light after a thorough review of the charges, revealing the staggering sum that had been siphoned off over the years.

The Legal Proceedings

The Lebedenkos, who have been U.S. citizens since moving to Portland in 1995, were subsequently arrested and presented in court. They were later released with GPS monitoring and strict restrictions on travel and financial transactions. As the world watches with bated breath, the attorneys for the Lebedenkos have been tight-lipped, declining to comment or not responding to queries about the case.