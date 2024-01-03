en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained

In a heartrending incident in Milwaukie, Oregon, a horrendous car crash took the lives of two individuals on the chilly night of Saturday. The tragedy unfolded at the intersection of Highway 224 and Southeast Freeman Way, involving a total of three vehicles. The Oregon State Police have since detained 22-year-old Fullington William Frazer III, who is now facing severe charges including two counts of manslaughter and DUII.

Driving Under Influence Leads to Fatal Collision

According to the authorities, Frazer was driving under the influence, a reckless decision that led to the fatal collision. Ignoring the red light, he plunged into the busy intersection, causing a chain reaction that resulted in the untimely deaths of two innocent individuals.

Victims Remembered: Fleetwood Mars Mozee and Mitchell Barr

One of the victims was identified as 37-year-old Fleetwood Mars Mozee, a man known in his community for his indomitable spirit and his positive impact, particularly among the veteran and LGBTQ+ veteran communities. Mozee’s co-workers and family fondly remembered him as a vibrant spirit, a beacon of support, and a hero to many. His loss has left a void that’s impossible to fill.

The other individual who lost his life in the accident was Mitchell Barr, a 24-year-old passenger in Frazer’s car. Barr, described by his stepmother as a leader in recovery meetings and a protective figure for his siblings, had his life cut short by this tragic event. His departure is a poignant reminder of the catastrophic consequences of reckless driving.

Aftermath of the Tragedy

The third vehicle involved in the crash escaped without any reported injuries. Frazer, however, faces more than just the charges of manslaughter and DUII. He has also been charged with reckless driving and endangering another person, reflecting the gravity of his actions that fateful night.

The families and friends of both Mozee and Barr are left grieving their sudden and devastating loss. In an effort to assist with the mounting funeral expenses, GoFundMe pages have been set up for each of the victims. These pages stand as a testament to the community’s desire to support those left behind in this time of profound sorrow.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Storm Henk: A Local Hero Emerges Amidst Widespread Chaos in the UK

By Bijay Laxmi

A Century of Journalistic History: Franklin County's Chronicles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision on Pan-Island Expressway Claim ...
@Accidents · 6 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Collision on Pan-Island Expressway Claim ...
heart comment 0
Kanpur Petrol Pump Fire: Swift Action Averts Potential Disaster

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kanpur Petrol Pump Fire: Swift Action Averts Potential Disaster
Boat with 25 Passengers Stranded in Chilika Lake, Rescue Operation in Progress

By Dil Bar Irshad

Boat with 25 Passengers Stranded in Chilika Lake, Rescue Operation in Progress
Emmerdale’s Tragic Joyride: April Windsor in Distress after Heath Hope’s Death

By Rizwan Shah

Emmerdale's Tragic Joyride: April Windsor in Distress after Heath Hope's Death
Passengers Rescued in Mbita Ferry Ramp Failure

By Israel Ojoko

Passengers Rescued in Mbita Ferry Ramp Failure
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
24 seconds
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
35 seconds
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
53 seconds
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
57 seconds
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
1 min
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
1 min
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
1 min
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
1 min
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
1 min
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app