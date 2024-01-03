Oregon Car Crash Claims Two Lives: DUII Driver Detained

In a heartrending incident in Milwaukie, Oregon, a horrendous car crash took the lives of two individuals on the chilly night of Saturday. The tragedy unfolded at the intersection of Highway 224 and Southeast Freeman Way, involving a total of three vehicles. The Oregon State Police have since detained 22-year-old Fullington William Frazer III, who is now facing severe charges including two counts of manslaughter and DUII.

Driving Under Influence Leads to Fatal Collision

According to the authorities, Frazer was driving under the influence, a reckless decision that led to the fatal collision. Ignoring the red light, he plunged into the busy intersection, causing a chain reaction that resulted in the untimely deaths of two innocent individuals.

Victims Remembered: Fleetwood Mars Mozee and Mitchell Barr

One of the victims was identified as 37-year-old Fleetwood Mars Mozee, a man known in his community for his indomitable spirit and his positive impact, particularly among the veteran and LGBTQ+ veteran communities. Mozee’s co-workers and family fondly remembered him as a vibrant spirit, a beacon of support, and a hero to many. His loss has left a void that’s impossible to fill.

The other individual who lost his life in the accident was Mitchell Barr, a 24-year-old passenger in Frazer’s car. Barr, described by his stepmother as a leader in recovery meetings and a protective figure for his siblings, had his life cut short by this tragic event. His departure is a poignant reminder of the catastrophic consequences of reckless driving.

Aftermath of the Tragedy

The third vehicle involved in the crash escaped without any reported injuries. Frazer, however, faces more than just the charges of manslaughter and DUII. He has also been charged with reckless driving and endangering another person, reflecting the gravity of his actions that fateful night.

The families and friends of both Mozee and Barr are left grieving their sudden and devastating loss. In an effort to assist with the mounting funeral expenses, GoFundMe pages have been set up for each of the victims. These pages stand as a testament to the community’s desire to support those left behind in this time of profound sorrow.