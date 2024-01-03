West Palm Beach Resident, Lynn Segebart Heroically Intervenes, Saves Life in Gas Station Stabbing

On the first day of 2024, a quiet visit to a Cumberland Farms gas station turned into an unexpected display of valor in Palm Springs, Florida. Lynn Segebart, a West Palm Beach resident, found himself at the heart of a violent situation when he courageously intervened in a stabbing incident.

Segebart, who was at the store to purchase water, was jolted by screams for help. He rushed outside and came face-to-face with a terrifying scene: Jose Miranda, 43, relentlessly attacking another man with a knife. The victim, caught off guard while filling gas in his car, was being stabbed repeatedly.

Armed with nothing but his courage, Segebart tackled Miranda, managing to seize the knife and discard it, even as he was bitten on the arm during the struggle. His quick thinking and fearless action, captured on cellphone video by another customer, prevented further harm to the victim until the arrival of the police.

Humility Amidst Heroism

While the police lauded Segebart’s actions, he humbly shrugged off the label of a hero. He insisted that it was crucial to act when someone was in danger. “I’m no hero,” he said, “I just did what anyone should do.”

The victim was hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition. Miranda, on the other hand, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.