Crime

Orchard Park Police Intensify Search for Missing Man

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Benjamin “Trey” Randle III, a 51-year-old man, has been reported missing in Orchard Park, prompting local police to issue a plea for residents to keep their eyes peeled for any sign of him. Authorities consider Randle to be endangered, intensifying the urgency of the search. The man was last seen on Abbott Road, departing a residence on Friday night, garbed in blue jeans, a black jacket, and sneakers.

Search Operations Intensify

The Orchard Park Police have centered their search around the vicinity of Abbott Road, Big Tree Road, California Road, and Armor-Duells Road. They have called upon local residents to assist in the search by checking their yards, sheds, and any footage from home surveillance systems, including doorbell and trail cameras.

Randle is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with distinctive green eyes and a beard. The police have emphasized that Randle poses absolutely no threat to the community, and their primary concern is ensuring his safe return.

Community Cooperation

Community involvement can make a significant difference in cases like this. The Orchard Park Police have encouraged residents to be vigilant and report any potential sightings or information to the police. They have provided a contact number, 716-662-6444, for this purpose.

Ensuring Safety and Assistance

The emphasis of the police is not only on finding Randle but also providing any assistance he might need. It is a poignant reminder of how important community involvement can be in ensuring the safety of all its members. The Orchard Park Police remain hopeful that with the community’s help, Randle will be found safe and sound.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

