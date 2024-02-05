Orange County Man Charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempted to Seize Officer's Gun

In a recent incident in Wawayanda, Orange County, 24-year-old Jahri Evans has been charged with resisting arrest following a confrontation with a New York State Trooper. The event transpired on the quiet lanes of Interstate 84, a usual route turned unusual on February 1st, 2024.

Encounter on Interstate 84

Evans, a resident from the town of Wallkill, was intercepted by a trooper while wandering on the interstate. In an attempt to dodge the impending situation, he provided a fabricated name and tried to walk away from the scene. However, the trooper's intervention led to a sudden escalation.

Struggle Ensues, Retired Investigator Intervenes

The encounter spiraled into a physical struggle as Evans resisted the trooper's attempts to control the situation. In a shocking turn of events, he tried to seize the officer's gun. The heated situation was brought under control with the timely arrival of a retired New York State Police Investigator who was passing by the scene.

Previous Bail, New Charges

Evans, already out on bail for a prior incident, now faces a slew of charges. He has been indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, Robbery 3rd degree, False Impersonation, Resisting Arrest, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. Following the altercation, he was remanded to Orange County Jail, with bail set at $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $300,000 secured bond.