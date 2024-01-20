Oracabessa Lock-up Escape: Second Inmate Recaptured

The saga of the Oracabessa police lock-up escapees took a crucial turn on Monday, with the recapture of the second inmate, 24-year-old Tray Walker hailing from Claremont in St Ann. Initially, Walker was placed under custody for charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property in St Catherine. However, as the investigation progressed, it was revealed that he had provided a false identity and was in truth one of the seven prisoners who had staged a daring escape in December.

Unraveling the Truth

Walker's true identity was unveiled through meticulous investigative leads. Despite his efforts to evade the law, the truth prevailed, and he was identified as one of the seven men who escaped the Oracabessa lock-up in St Mary on December 21st last year. Upon his recapture, Walker was transported to the Annotto Bay police lock-up, where he faces additional charges for escaping custody and malicious destruction of property.

Elusive Fugitives

The remaining escapees, still at large, include Jahmala Vernon, Phillip Williams, Lashawn Davidson, Nolando Akenson, and Gaveen Hurd. They are wanted for an array of serious crimes, ranging from robbery to shooting with intent, and even murder. The first of the escapees to be recaptured was 22-year-old Linton Bailey, who was apprehended in an early morning operation in Wilderness, St Mary, on January 4th.

A Warning to the Public

In the wake of these events, the police have issued a stern reminder to the public: it is a criminal offence to harbor fugitives. Multiple contact numbers have been provided for citizens to report any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees. The hunt continues for these escapees, each day bringing us closer to justice.