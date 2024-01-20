OPWS Troops Repel Bandit Attack in Benue, Sustain Casualties

In a display of resilience and bravery, troops from Sector 6 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) successfully repelled an armed onslaught by bandits on the Okokolo community in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The engagement, which unfolded on Thursday, spanned a tense period of three hours. Yet, the confrontation was not without its toll, with the OPWS suffering casualties.

In the heat of the battle, two soldiers and one personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps made the ultimate sacrifice. In addition, two other soldiers sustained injuries. They are currently being treated at the Air Force Hospital in Makurdi, where they are exhibiting encouraging signs of recovery.

Swift Response and Continued Vigilance

According to OPWS force commander, Maj.-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the troops were primed for action based on intelligence about the bandits' impending advance towards the town. Maj.-Gen. Igbinomwanhia hailed the troops for their valor and urged them to persist in their mission to purge the state of criminal elements. The Chief of Defence Staff has echoed these sentiments, expressing unwavering support for the troops' endeavors.

Governor Hyacinth Alia and Deputy Governor Sam Ode have rallied behind OPWS. The deputy governor, in a show of solidarity, visited the troops, and the state government has pledged to assist in the treatment of the injured soldiers. As the state reels from this attack and its aftermath, the collective resolve to confront and quell such acts of violence remains stronger than ever.