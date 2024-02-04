Police Seize Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Three in Limpopo Illegal Mining

In an operation that marked a significant blow to illegal activities in Limpopo province, South Africa, the Mopani District Police seized a stolen Mazda Rustler and an illegal firearm with ammunition from a 46-year-old suspect at Maake Plaza on February 2, 2024. The operation, named Vala Umgodi, was a joint effort combining forces from different law enforcement branches.

Vala Umgodi was not limited to the recovery of stolen property and firearms. The operation also resulted in the arrest of three males, aged 19 and 21, involved in illicit mining activities at the Molati mine sites within Letsitele precinct. These individuals were caught red-handed, extracting precious metals underground. Adding to the list of their offenses, they are also facing charges for immigration violations.

The police confiscated the tools used for this illicit mining operation. The list of seized items included spades, a shovel, a crowbar, and a pick. These will serve as crucial pieces of evidence in the impending court proceedings.

Preliminary Investigations

Initial investigations revealed that the recovered vehicle had been reported stolen from Gauteng province in November 2023. The origins of the recovered firearm are still under investigation. The 46-year-old suspect found in possession of the firearm and the stolen vehicle is expected to appear before Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on February 5, 2024.

Major General Jan Scheepers, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, expressed his praise for the effectiveness of the multi-disciplinary team involved in the operation. He highlighted their efforts in addressing the persistent problem of illicit mining in the region, applauding their coordination and determination in the successful execution of Operation Vala Umgodi.