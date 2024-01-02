en English
Crime

Operation Shanela: New Year’s Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Operation Shanela: New Year’s Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa

As the clock struck midnight to usher in the new year, the Johannesburg police were in full swing, executing a significant law enforcement operation in Gauteng, South Africa. The result: the arrest of over 1,700 individuals for a wide range of offenses. This massive crackdown was part of Operation Shanela, a seasonal raid initiative devised to preserve law and order during the festive period.

A Concerted Effort

The South African Police Services (Saps) joined forces with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and other law enforcement bodies to conduct operations in various parts of the CBD. High-crime areas like Hillbrow and Maboneng were primary targets. The offenses ranged from public drinking and immigration law violations to robbery and other more serious crimes.

(Read Also: KwaZulu-Natal Battles Catastrophic Flooding: A Story of Loss, Resilience, and Hope)

Operation Shanela’s Impact

Operation Shanela, aimed at cleaning up Johannesburg during the holiday season, not only led to the arrest of over 1,700 individuals but also resulted in the imposition of hefty fines. Traffic fines alone amounted to more than R28,000. The initiative also led to the closure of two establishments in Maboneng for noncompliance issues.

(Read Also: Severe Thunderstorms and Disruptive Rainfall Alert Issued for KwaZulu-Natal Coast)

More Than Just Arrests

But Operation Shanela was not just about making arrests. The law enforcement bodies intensified crime prevention duties and visibility across the province, leading to the arrest of over 2,900 people, including 688 wanted suspects. The operation saw seizures of dangerous weapons, drugs, liquor, firearms, ammunition, copper cables, and illicit cigarettes. In Johannesburg Central, counterfeit goods worth R7 million were recovered.

The operation, overseen by Police Commissioner Elias Mawela, paints a clear picture of law enforcement’s unyielding efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the holiday season. It’s a reminder of the ongoing struggle against crime and serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice, regardless of the time of year.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

