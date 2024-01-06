en English
Crime

Operation Shanela: Comprehensive Crime-Fighting Effort Leads to 371 Arrests in Tshwane

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 2:00 pm EST
Operation Shanela: Comprehensive Crime-Fighting Effort Leads to 371 Arrests in Tshwane

In the City of Tshwane, a major law enforcement initiative titled Operation Shanela led to the arrest of 371 suspects in a comprehensive crime-fighting effort. This operation involved high-visibility patrols in known crime hotspots, compliance inspections, and raids at liquor outlets.

A Collaborative Effort

The operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders including the Departments of Home Affairs and Labour, Gauteng Traffic Department, Tshwane Metro Police Department, crime prevention wardens, Community Policing Forums, and local councillors. These entities joined forces to enhance safety in the city, particularly during the festive season.

Arrests and Compliance Enforcement

A total of 79 individuals were arrested in connection with gender-based violence, four for murder, three for attempted murder, eight for armed robbery, and five for rape. In addition to the arrests, liquor law compliance was enforced with inspections of 29 premises, leading to the discovery of four non-compliant entities and the confiscation of over 90 litres of liquor. An abandoned motorcycle was also impounded for investigation.

Inspections and Deportations

As part of this operation, 89 undocumented foreign nationals were detained, pending deportation. Searches conducted during the operation included five premises, 1,412 individuals, and 747 vehicles, with 12 vehicles undergoing tests for theft. A total of 191 traffic infringement notices were also issued. The Department of Labour conducted inspections at 11 businesses, issuing contravention notices to 10 of them.

Crime Law South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

