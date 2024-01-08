en English
Crime

Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Operation Rampart: Cracking Down on Dangerous Social Media Trends in Rail Networks

Operation Rampart, a three-month-long crackdown by the New South Wales (NSW) Police, has drawn the curtains on rampant criminal activities across rail networks. The operation targeted dangerous and life-threatening practices such as ‘buffer riding’ and ‘roof riding’ on train and light rail vehicles, a trend proliferated on social media, attracting a crowd of thrill-seekers who risk their lives and endanger others for a few minutes of fame.

Buffer Riding and Roof Riding: A Dangerous Social Media Trend

Buffer riding and roof riding are perilous practices where individuals ride on the outside of a moving train or light rail vehicle, either clinging onto the buffers or climbing onto the roof. The trend has been amplified on social media platforms, with individuals documenting their reckless exploits and sharing them widely, garnering likes and shares at the expense of their own safety and the wellbeing of passengers and staff.

Operation Rampart: A Coordinated Strike Against Rail Crimes

The NSW Police launched Operation Rampart in response to the increasing number of incidents involving these hazardous practices. The operation was a coordinated statewide effort, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, aimed at arresting offenders and discouraging others from engaging in such activities. The three-month-long operation has led to the arrest of dozens of individuals, mitigating the threat to public safety and the smooth operation of the rail network.

Implications and Impact on Public Safety and Rail Operations

The widespread engagement in these dangerous activities has implications beyond the individuals involved. It endangers the lives of innocent passengers and staff and often results in significant delays in rail operations. In addition to the immediate risks posed by these reckless behaviors, the trend also raises broader implications about the influence of social media on public safety and the need for stringent measures to curb such criminal activities.

Crime Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

