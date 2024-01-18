Operation Good Shepherd: Child Sex Sting operation Leads to Three Arrests, Fourth Suspect at Large

An unprecedented child sex sting operation, titled 'Operation Good Shepherd,' has resulted in the arrest of three men, with a manhunt underway for a fourth suspect. The operation, a collaborative effort between the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Floyd County Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, took place over the past weekend.

Undercover Operation Leads to Arrests

Undercover investigators posed as minors on social media, drawing in predators who believed they were communicating with children under 16. The suspects were apprehended after they ventured to a predetermined location to engage in sexual activity with the purported minors. Three suspects were arrested on the spot, while the fourth managed to evade the authorities.

Suspects Face Serious Charges

The three detained suspects are now facing a range of grave charges. Dwayne Larry Drake, 38, has been charged with the trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a minor, and electronic exploitation of a minor. He is currently held without bond. Billy Cason Elder, 34, and Mohammed Sadiq, 30, have both been charged with electronic exploitation of a minor, with bonds set at $8,450 and $7,900 respectively.

An arrest warrant is currently active for the fourth suspect, Jaquan Devonte Clark, 23. Clark, who managed to flee the scene during the sting operation, is wanted for electronic exploitation of a minor. As the search for Clark continues, the Hall County Sheriff's Office and other involved agencies have affirmed that Operation Good Shepherd is still ongoing, to protect children from online predators.