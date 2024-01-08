Operation Clean: Gaya’s Fight Against Opium Cultivation

In the heartland of Bihar, Gaya has been grappling with an escalating issue of opium cultivation. The local police have taken a stand against this burgeoning problem, launching an intensive crackdown that has seen the destruction of over 1,400 acres of opium crops in 2022 and an additional 640.41 acres by January 3, 2024. This campaign, known as Operation Clean, reveals a staggering facet of India’s drug trade, estimated to be worth over Rs 500 crore within the district alone, with tendrils reaching out to Punjab and Rajasthan.

Opium: The Unseen Cash Crop

In the past, Bihar was known for its active Maoist cadres. As their numbers dwindle, they have found an alternative source of income in opium cultivation. This shift marks a worrying trend in the region, as these former insurgents exploit the fertile lands of Gaya to fuel the country’s drug trade. The cultivation typically happens on lands under the purview of the forest department and the Bihar government, specifically in areas like Lutua, Banke Bazar, and Chakarbanda.

The Challenge of Eradication

Despite knowledge of these cultivation sites, the police face considerable challenges in their mission. The difficult terrain and the absence of accessible roads have proven significant obstacles, hindering efforts to eradicate all opium crops. However, the authorities have remained undeterred, pushing forward with Operation Clean in their bid to cleanse the district of this illegal trade.

The Undercurrent of Opium Trade

The opium trade has established a network of intermediaries, utilizing local eateries in Jharkhand as hubs for the movement of the drug. Truck drivers serve as unwitting accomplices in this chain, transporting the opium to other states where it is processed into heroin. The Senior Superintendent of Police in Gaya, Ashish Bharti, has affirmed the police’s commitment to dismantling this network. Alongside the destruction of opium crops, the police have made several arrests in connection with opium farming, trading, and smuggling, sending a clear message that this illicit trade will not be tolerated.

As Operation Clean continues, it serves as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the Gaya police in their fight against opium cultivation. The battle is far from over, but with each acre of opium destroyed, they take one step closer to reclaiming Gaya from the clutches of this illicit trade.