Operation Catalonia: BPA Pressured to Divulge Banking Details

Unveiled documents reveal an alleged pressure campaign by a 'patriotic police' group, orchestrated under the guidance of then Spanish Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz, on the Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA). The objective was to secure confidential banking details of Catalan politicians and the Pujol Ferrusola family. This pressure reportedly took place prior to the intervention by Andorran authorities in BPA on March 10, 2015, which was triggered by a US Treasury alert on money laundering.

The Unraveling of BPA and Banco Madrid

As a direct result of these allegations, BPA was liquidated, and its Spanish subsidiary, Banco Madrid, was dissolved. The 'patriotic police', who were working towards the objectives of Operation Catalonia, obtained account information tied to the Pujol family in the summer of 2014. Spanish anti-corruption prosecutors leveraged this situation to access client data from Banco Madrid until April 2014.

Stalled Investigation and 'Zombie Complaint'

However, a complaint lodged by BPA's former CEO against major Spanish figures, including retired police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and Jorge Fernández Díaz, has been stalled in the Spanish courts. This case has been labeled as a 'zombie complaint', with no progress on the investigation. Andorran courts have taken up the task of probing into the matter, despite Spain's refusal to accommodate interrogation requests.

Hidden Agreements and a Larger 'Dirty War'

Documents suggest that the Spanish authorities had a pre-existing arrangement with Andorran banks to conceal information on accounts linked to high-profile Spanish individuals, including María Dolores de Cospedal's husband and King Juan Carlos I, until they were given the order. This information was part of a larger 'dirty war' led by the patriotic police. Spanish anti-corruption prosecutors seized the opportunity to investigate Banco Madrid for money laundering shortly after BPA's intervention. The implications of these revelations continue to resonate, with a potential shake-up of Spain's political and financial scene on the horizon.