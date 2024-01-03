en English
Crime

Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals

In an unprecedented display of international law enforcement cooperation, Turkish security forces have apprehended 56 individuals in a coordinated operation named ‘Operation Cage-28’. These individuals were sought internationally with Interpol red notices by 18 different countries, as reported by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. The operation, which spanned across 11 cities, marks a significant crackdown on criminal activities in Turkey.

Details of Operation Cage-28

The operation was a joint effort of the Interpol-Europol Department, the Presidency of Fight Against Trafficking and Organized Crimes (KOM), and the General Directorate of Security Intelligence Directorate. The detainees were wanted for an extensive list of serious crimes, including membership in a criminal organization, drug trafficking, money laundering, assault, counterfeiting, robbery, fraud, human trafficking, murder, prostitution, theft, smuggling, bribery, corruption, and forgery.

Implications of the Operation

The operation’s success not only showcases Turkey’s commitment to international law enforcement cooperation but also signals a strong message to criminals and international crime syndicates. It represents the untiring efforts against organized crime in Turkey, with the country standing firm on its commitment to uphold justice, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

Notable Arrests

Among the apprehended includes Do Kwon and Chang Joon, former CEO and co-founder of Terraform Labs, a cryptocurrency company. They were detained in Montenegro while attempting to flee to Dubai with falsified documents. Kwon is suspected in the loss of investments worth more than 40 billion and is wanted by the United States, South Korea, and Singapore for orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto asset securities fraud.

As the dust settles on Operation Cage-28, it is clear that the Turkish authorities’ determined efforts have dealt a significant blow to international crime syndicates. With this operation, Turkey has sent a clear signal to the world: it will not be a safe haven for criminals, and its commitment to upholding international law remains unwavering.

Crime
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

