Operation Alpes: Major Anti-Drug Operation in Panama Leads to 73 Arrests

In a remarkable triumph against drug trafficking and money laundering, authorities in Panama have apprehended 73 individuals, including two National Police agents and one agent from the National Border Service, in a sweeping operation named ‘Operation Alpes’. The operation, masterminded by the Drug Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, spread across several provinces, including Panama, Panama Oeste, Cocl, Herrera, Darin, and Los Santos, resulting in the disbandment of a notorious criminal organization.

Details of the Operation and Seizures

The incisive operation led to the confiscation of a staggering $1.9 million, over 43,000 euros, multiple firearms and ammunition, and 22 vehicles. The authorities also seized cell phones and credit cards, instrumental in the illicit operations of the organization. Over 80 raids were meticulously conducted, shedding light on the vast reach of the criminal network involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

Arrest of Key Perpetrators

A Panamanian native, instrumental in leading the group, was nabbed at Tocumen International Airport upon his return from Medellín, Colombia. The criminal network under scrutiny was deeply involved in transporting drugs by sea from Colombia to Panama, and then by land to Costa Rica. The nefarious activities of the organization extended to the sale of illicit substances in Herrera and Los Santos provinces. The First Drug Prosecutor’s Office held a guarantee hearing for the arrested individuals on January 11.

Simultaneous Crackdown in Utah

On a related note, a significant drug trafficking and money laundering operation involving 23 defendants was exposed in Utah. This operation saw over 20 million dollars laundered since January 2022, involving wire transfers from Utah to Mexico and Honduras. A remitting business in South Salt Lake City emerged as the laundering hub for multiple drug trafficking organizations. Law enforcement officials seized 62,000 fentanyl pills, 24.5 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of cocaine, five firearms, and $237,000 in cash. The defendants are now facing a range of charges, with a jury trial scheduled for April 16, 2024.