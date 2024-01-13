en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Operation Alpes: Major Anti-Drug Operation in Panama Leads to 73 Arrests

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Operation Alpes: Major Anti-Drug Operation in Panama Leads to 73 Arrests

In a remarkable triumph against drug trafficking and money laundering, authorities in Panama have apprehended 73 individuals, including two National Police agents and one agent from the National Border Service, in a sweeping operation named ‘Operation Alpes’. The operation, masterminded by the Drug Prosecutor’s Office and the Police, spread across several provinces, including Panama, Panama Oeste, Cocl, Herrera, Darin, and Los Santos, resulting in the disbandment of a notorious criminal organization.

Details of the Operation and Seizures

The incisive operation led to the confiscation of a staggering $1.9 million, over 43,000 euros, multiple firearms and ammunition, and 22 vehicles. The authorities also seized cell phones and credit cards, instrumental in the illicit operations of the organization. Over 80 raids were meticulously conducted, shedding light on the vast reach of the criminal network involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

Arrest of Key Perpetrators

A Panamanian native, instrumental in leading the group, was nabbed at Tocumen International Airport upon his return from Medellín, Colombia. The criminal network under scrutiny was deeply involved in transporting drugs by sea from Colombia to Panama, and then by land to Costa Rica. The nefarious activities of the organization extended to the sale of illicit substances in Herrera and Los Santos provinces. The First Drug Prosecutor’s Office held a guarantee hearing for the arrested individuals on January 11.

Simultaneous Crackdown in Utah

On a related note, a significant drug trafficking and money laundering operation involving 23 defendants was exposed in Utah. This operation saw over 20 million dollars laundered since January 2022, involving wire transfers from Utah to Mexico and Honduras. A remitting business in South Salt Lake City emerged as the laundering hub for multiple drug trafficking organizations. Law enforcement officials seized 62,000 fentanyl pills, 24.5 pounds of heroin, 8.5 pounds of cocaine, five firearms, and $237,000 in cash. The defendants are now facing a range of charges, with a jury trial scheduled for April 16, 2024.

0
Crime Panama
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
The Oneida City Police in New York are currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Lenox Avenue on December 28, 2023, approximately at 9:15 p.m. The victim, a male, was himself involved in the altercation. He made an emergency 911 call to report the stabbing before heading to the hospital. His condition is now
Oneida Stabbing Incident Under Investigation: 'Raise the Age' Law Adds Complexity
Pig Butchering Scams: A Web of Deception and Emotional Manipulation
9 mins ago
Pig Butchering Scams: A Web of Deception and Emotional Manipulation
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
10 mins ago
Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila
Orchard Park Police Intensify Search for Missing Man
2 mins ago
Orchard Park Police Intensify Search for Missing Man
Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage
3 mins ago
Patna Horror: Man Arrested for Assaulting Dalit Minor Girls, Sparks Outrage
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
7 mins ago
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
7 seconds
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
10 seconds
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
47 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
53 seconds
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
1 min
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
1 min
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
2 mins
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
2 mins
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app