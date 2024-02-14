OpenAI CEO Backs Meter Inc. in $35M Funding Round to Revolutionize Internet Infrastructure

In a significant move for the tech industry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spearheaded a $35 million funding round for Meter Inc., a trailblazing startup offering internet infrastructure solutions to businesses. The funding, which took place on February 14, 2024, brings the company's total raised capital to an impressive $84 million.

Empowering Network Deployment and Management

Meter Inc. is revolutionizing the networking space by providing teams with an intuitive and user-friendly experience for deploying and managing networks. The company's cloud-managed dashboard enables users to schedule maintenance and gain a comprehensive view of their network, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

"The Future of Internet Infrastructure"

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed his confidence in Meter Inc.'s innovative approach to internet infrastructure. In a press release, Altman stated, "I believe Meter Inc. is paving the way for the future of internet infrastructure, making it more accessible and efficient for businesses."

Supporting a Diverse Range of Industries

Meter Inc.'s groundbreaking solutions have garnered attention from businesses across various sectors. The company's clientele spans multiple industries, demonstrating the widespread applicability and demand for its services.

In other news, the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) has announced 29 grants for 2023 to support Black LGBTQ youth. Discord has expanded its Hateful Conduct Policy to ban misgendering and deadnaming, marking a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive online environment.

Moreover, the Supreme Court refused to hear a challenge to a Washington state law banning conversion therapy for minors. This decision reinforces the protection of LGBTQ+ youth from harmful practices.

However, the community continues to face challenges, as two Black trans individuals, Amiri Jean Reid and Kejuan Richardson, were recently fatally shot in Toledo, Ohio. The ongoing investigation into the murder of Bernardo Pantaleon, a gay Phoenix man, has revealed new details, keeping the case in the public eye.

A study found that LGB adolescents and young adult cancer survivors are more likely to report chronic health conditions than their heterosexual peers, highlighting the need for improved healthcare support and resources.

The education sector is also working towards greater inclusivity, with K-12 classrooms striving to provide better support for LGBTQ students. LGBTQ teachers can play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment, contributing to students' overall well-being.

Former U.S. Rep George Santos is currently in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors, while the El Paso Museum of History recently held an opening ceremony for its new exhibit celebrating trans and nonbinary people and their families.

Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum is showcasing Unseen Permanent Collection Works through March 4, 2024. In a controversial move, the Archdiocese of New Orleans dismissed the Rev. Anthony Odiong from St. Anthony of Padua Church over anti-LGBTQ comments made during a Mass.

Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has officially launched her re-election bid for 2024, aiming to continue her service in law enforcement and community leadership.

As we navigate through these developments, the intertwining narratives of technology, human rights, and culture continue to shape our world, reminding us of the importance of empathy, understanding, and progress.