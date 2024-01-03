en English
Crime

Open Door Network Fosters Collaborative Effort Against Human Trafficking

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Open Door Network Fosters Collaborative Effort Against Human Trafficking

The Open Door Network, a proactive organization against human trafficking, is marking the start of Human Trafficking Awareness Month with a news conference. Slated for 10 to 11:30 a.m., the event aims to elevate community awareness and galvanize collective action against the pervasive issue of human trafficking in Kern County. By bringing together community leaders, survivors, and advocates, the conference hopes to foster a unified approach to the county’s daunting challenges related to trafficking.

Addressing Kern County’s Trafficking Problem

In Kern County, human trafficking is a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. The Open Door Network is dedicated to highlighting the high rates of trafficking within the county and sparking community engagement to counter this critical social problem.

The Bigger Picture: Global Human Trafficking

While Kern County grapples with its trafficking challenges, it’s crucial to understand the global context. The U.S. State Department’s recent Trafficking In Persons report provides a chilling overview of the worldwide trafficking landscape. The report ranks 187 countries and territories into four tiers based on their efforts to fight human trafficking.

Among the 22 countries ranked as Tier 3, the worst offenders, are Russia, Belarus, Iran, and Turkmenistan. These nations have not met the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and are not making significant efforts to do so. Alarmingly, the report also flags 43 countries at risk of downgrading to Tier 3 in the future.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the grim global picture, some nations are making strides. Pakistan, for example, was promoted from Tier 3 to Tier 2, reflecting its increased efforts to tackle trafficking. Georgia stands out as the only former Soviet republic to achieve a Tier 1 ranking, setting an example for other nations to follow.

As the Open Door Network mobilizes its efforts in Kern County, it’s part of a broader, global fight against human trafficking. The organization hopes that its news conference will inspire a renewed commitment to combatting this horrific crime at both local and international levels.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

