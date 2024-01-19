Ontario Police Appeal for Public Assistance in Identifying Suspicious Individuals at Movie Theater

On January 6, three young girls recording a TikTok video at the Cinemark 14 movie theater's arcade in Ontario, Ohio, found themselves in an unsettling situation. Two men, whose identities are currently unknown, were captured on video behaving suspiciously around them. The Ontario Police Department is now appealing to the public for information to identify these individuals.

Unsettling Encounter

The video reveals one of the men approaching the girls from behind. Unexpectedly, he touched one girl's leg, causing her to scream and defensive in response. Despite apologizing, the man continued to hover around the game they were playing and initiated a conversation about reading. The second individual was observed watching the situation from behind the game console.

Police Response

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the two men had already departed. The Ontario Police Department has launched an active investigation into this incident and are urging anyone with pertinent information to reach out to them at 419-529-2115.

Public Appeal

The video capturing the incident is currently not available to the public to safeguard the identities of the young girls involved. However, the Ontario Police Department is relying on the community's assistance to unravel the identities of the two men and bring them to account.