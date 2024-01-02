Only the Family: The Most Threatening Gang in South Jersey

In the landscape of South Jersey’s organized crime, a gang named Only the Family (OTF) reigns supreme. Identified as the most threatening by the Statewide Gang Assessment, OTF originated in Camden around 2012, evolving from established gangs such as The Bloods.

Origins and Evolution

OTF’s roots trace back to the cityscape of Camden, where it began with a handful of individuals. Over the years, it has grown to an estimated 30 members as of 2017, comprising both male and female juveniles. The gang is considered extremely violent, a reputation earned from its bloody rivalries and criminal activities.

Infamous Rivalries and Criminal Activities

Rival gangs, particularly the Crips and FTF, bear the brunt of OTF’s hostility. The streets of South Jersey have often been the stage for violent conflicts between these factions, leaving a trail of chaos and bloodshed in their wake. OTF is notorious for crimes such as drug distribution, weapons offenses, assault, and murder, further cementing their dangerous reputation.

Public Awareness and Caution

In view of the threats posed by OTF and other similar gangs, public awareness and caution are crucial. Recognizing potential gang activity and taking appropriate actions can help keep individuals and communities safe. Resources for understanding and dealing with gang-related issues can be found at the National Gang Center.